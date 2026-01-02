Vi shares surge 4% as AGR dues likely to halve

Potential reduction

DoT reassessment could halve Vodafone Idea's AGR dues

According to officials quoted by the Economic Times, Vodafone Idea has been given a 10-year window to pay over 95% of its AGR dues. The telco's frozen dues amounting to ₹87,695 crore could be slashed by over 50% after a DoT reassessment in the next three-four months. Whatever the final amount is, it will have to be paid between FY36 and FY41.