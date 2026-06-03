Vodafone Idea stock hits 52-week high, market value tops ₹1.62L/cr
Vodafone Idea's stock just hit a 52-week high of ₹15.09, jumping nearly 7% on Wednesday, even though most of the market was down.
The stock is up a massive 121% over the past year and has grown 46% in just one month.
All this momentum has pushed the company's value to over ₹1.62 lakh crore, thanks to some big financial wins and renewed investor trust.
ICRA upgrades Vodafone Idea to A-
ICRA recently bumped up Vodafone Idea's credit rating from BBB to A-, signaling stronger backing from the Aditya Birla Group, especially with Kumar Mangalam Birla back as Chairman and a proposed equity infusion of approximately ₹4,730 crore in May 2026.
Plus, the Department of Telecommunications slashed Vodafone Idea's AGR dues by 27%, giving them more breathing room to invest in upgrades and keep building their business.