Vodafone Idea stock hits 52-week high, market value tops ₹1.62L/cr Business Jun 03, 2026

Vodafone Idea's stock just hit a 52-week high of ₹15.09, jumping nearly 7% on Wednesday, even though most of the market was down.

The stock is up a massive 121% over the past year and has grown 46% in just one month.

All this momentum has pushed the company's value to over ₹1.62 lakh crore, thanks to some big financial wins and renewed investor trust.