Volkswagen and JLR cut jobs to catch up in EVs
Business
Volkswagen and JLR are making big job cuts as they try to catch up in the electric vehicle game.
VW is cutting 50,000 jobs, with total reductions of 100,000 by the end of the decade after talks with its union.
JLR, owned by Tata Motors, plans to cut 4,000 office jobs to save money, but says factory roles are safe.
Chinese EV pressure prompts India strategies
Both companies are feeling the heat from Chinese manufacturers like BYD and Geely.
VW has lost ground in China because its EV rollout was slow, while JLR is dealing with US tariffs on UK exports and weaker sales in China.
To bounce back, VW is searching for a local partner in India, and JLR is leaning on the India-UK free trade agreement to keep business steady.