Voltas receives 23.52cr customs notice over alleged import misclassification

Voltas to appeal CESTAT, operations unaffected

Voltas has reassured everyone that this notice will not mess with its finances or daily operations.

Out of the total amount, ₹10.76 crore is for unpaid duty and ₹12.76 crore is a penalty.

The company plans to challenge the notice by appealing to CESTAT, the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, aiming to keep things running smoothly while contesting the charges.