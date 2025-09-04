Voltas's Q1 FY25 results show revenue, profit drop

What's behind the numbers?

For Q1 FY25, Voltas's revenue fell to ₹3,938.58 crore (from ₹4,921.02 crore last year), and net profit dropped to ₹166.49 crore (down from ₹364.35 crore).

But zoom out a bit: their annual results for March 2025 actually look strong—with revenue up to ₹15,412.79 crore and net profit jumping to ₹960.28 crore compared to last year.

Plus, they announced a final dividend of ₹7 per share and kept their debt low—signs they're still focused on rewarding shareholders even as they navigate some short-term bumps.