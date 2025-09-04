IPL tickets to get costlier as GST hiked to 40%
The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to become more expensive for fans next season due to the latest Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. The new regulations have classified IPL tickets under a 40% tax slab, up from the previous 28%. This places them in the same category as luxury and sin goods, such as casinos and race clubs. These changes are set to take effect from 22 September 2025.
Major impact on ticket prices
The tax hike will have a major impact on ticket prices for IPL matches. For instance, the most expensive ticket for a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) home game could now be increased by nearly ₹4,000. At Chepauk, costliest ticket could go up to around ₹7,656.
Additional entertainment tax in Chennai
In Chennai, fans will also have to pay an additional 25% as entertainment tax to the state government. For instance, a ₹1,700 ticket for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) home game at MA Chidambaram Stadium will now cost at least ₹1,860 after the tax revision. Likewise, a ₹2,500 ticket will now be priced at around ₹2,754. Seats in the C, D, and E upper stands are estimated to cost around ₹4,370.
Rising costs for fans in Bengaluru and Mumbai
The cheapest ticket for RCB's home games at M Chinnaswamy Stadium will now cost around ₹2,515, up from the previous price of ₹2,300. At Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai Indians's home ground), the cheapest ticket price could rise from ₹990 to ₹1,082 while the most expensive one could go up from ₹18,000 to nearly ₹19,687.
Impact on other sporting events
The GST reforms aren't just limited to IPL matches but also extend to other recognized sporting events. However, if the ticket price is not more than ₹500, it continues to be exempt from tax. But if the price exceeds this limit, it will be taxed at a standard rate of 18%. This could potentially mean an increase in ticket prices for leagues such as the Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.