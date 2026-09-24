Waaree Energies enters specialty gasses for chips and solar cells
Waaree Energies is now stepping into the specialty gasses game through its arm, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions.
They will be making super-pure gasses (think the stuff that is crucial for making semiconductors and solar cell manufacturing) right here in India.
This move lines up with India's push to boost local chip and solar manufacturing under the Semicon India 2.0 program.
Waaree Clean Energy building Dahej plant
To make this happen, Waaree Clean Energy Solutions Ltd is building a specialty gasses plant at GIDC Saykha, Dahej, Gujarat.
The goal? Developing a domestic supply network so manufacturers have an alternative to imported gasses.
The plant will include a dedicated ultra-high-purity ammonia purification unit and a phosphine/hydrogen mixing plant, basically giving chip and solar makers more reliable, local options.