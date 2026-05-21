Wakefit posts ₹121.8 cr Q4 profit helped by tax credit

Wakefit FY26 net profit ₹189.2 cr

Revenue grew 15% year over year to ₹343.6 crore in Q4, mainly from strong mattress sales.

Still, Wakefit pointed out that people started cutting back on spending toward the end of the quarter due to economic pressures.

For all of FY26, they ended with a net profit of ₹189.2 crore (last year was a loss), and their lineup now stretches from mattresses and pillows to wardrobes and sofas.