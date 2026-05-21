Walmart shares fall 7.7% after company forecasts EPS below estimates Business May 21, 2026

Walmart's stock dropped 7.7% on Thursday after the company said profits this year will likely fall short of what Wall Street expected.

It's predicting earnings per share of $2.75 to $2.85, below the $2.91 analysts hoped for, and sees net sales growing around 3.5% to 4.5%.

CFO John David Rainey pointed out that higher gas prices and smaller tax refunds could make it tougher for shoppers to stretch their budgets.