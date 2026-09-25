Walmart Vriddhi MSME Connect 2026 in Visakhapatnam supports Andhra MSMEs
Business
Walmart Vriddhi MSME Connect 2026 lands in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, aiming to help micro, small, and medium enterprises in Andhra Pradesh grow smarter.
Organized by Ideas to Impact Foundation, the event is all about sharing practical tips for business growth and getting MSMEs comfortable with digital commerce.
Sessions on Flipkart and Walmart Marketplace
Running from 4pm to 7pm at Hall Utsav (Vizag Conventions), with sign-ups starting at 2:30pm attendees will hear from industry pros on how to reach more customers using platforms like Flipkart and Walmart Marketplace.
If you're an entrepreneur or run a small business, it's a chance to pick up real-world advice and explore ways to go national, or even global, with your brand.