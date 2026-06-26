WAN-IFRA names The Hindu Group Champion Publisher 2026, 7 awards Business Jun 26, 2026

The Hindu Group just picked up the Champion Publisher of the Year 2026 title from WAN-IFRA, marking their third time winning this honor.

They stood out by winning seven awards at the Digital Media Awards South Asia, with top spots for their AI-driven news project Bihar SIR and the relaunch of Young World Club.