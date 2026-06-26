WAN-IFRA names The Hindu Group Champion Publisher 2026, 7 awards
The Hindu Group just picked up the Champion Publisher of the Year 2026 title from WAN-IFRA, marking their third time winning this honor.
They stood out by winning seven awards at the Digital Media Awards South Asia, with top spots for their AI-driven news project Bihar SIR and the relaunch of Young World Club.
The Hindu wins silver and bronzes
Their wins also included silver for tackling disinformation with Written by Journalists, plus bronze awards for creative campaigns like Made of Chennai, The Hindu Explains newsletter, and We Went Middle East, Talked INR, and Found Gold!.
Frontline's Mission Manipur audio series grabbed a bronze too.
CEO L.V. Navaneeth accepted the Champion Publisher of the Year 2026 award at a ceremony in Delhi, celebrating alongside leaders from WAN-IFRA, a group representing 18,000 publications worldwide.