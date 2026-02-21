Warren Buffett makes last big investment before retirement
Business
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway grabbed a 3% stake in The New York Times Company, spending $351 million for 5.1 million shares.
This is Buffett's last big move before stepping down in January 2026, handing the reins to Greg Abel.
NYT is on a digital hot streak
The New York Times is on a digital hot streak—adding 450,000 new online subscribers last quarter and hitting more than 12 million total.
Their revenue jumped over 10%, and profits soared to $344 million for the year.
NYT stock has shot up 57% while other media companies are laying people off.
Berkshire's investment is basically a vote of confidence in NYT's digital game plan, especially as AI news content gets more common and most old-school media struggles to keep up.