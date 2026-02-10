Waste tech startup Hauler Hero hauls in $16 million

The platform in numbers

Founded in 2020 by Mark Hoadley and Ben Sikma, Hauler Hero's platform helps waste companies manage dispatching, optimize routes, capture images from third-party cameras on garbage trucks to provide visibility into distributed fleets, handle billing and customer info—all on the cloud.

Their system uses truck cameras for accurate pickups and features three AI agents: one spots issues and finds new revenue (Hero Vision), one answers questions (Hero Chat), and another tweaks routes as needed (Hero Route).