Waste tech startup Hauler Hero hauls in $16 million
Hauler Hero, a startup making software for waste haulers, just scored $16 million in Series A funding led by Frontier Growth, with support from I2BF Global Ventures, K5 Global, and Somersault Ventures.
The fresh funds will help them boost their AI tools and expand into city contracts.
The platform in numbers
Founded in 2020 by Mark Hoadley and Ben Sikma, Hauler Hero's platform helps waste companies manage dispatching, optimize routes, capture images from third-party cameras on garbage trucks to provide visibility into distributed fleets, handle billing and customer info—all on the cloud.
Their system uses truck cameras for accurate pickups and features three AI agents: one spots issues and finds new revenue (Hero Vision), one answers questions (Hero Chat), and another tweaks routes as needed (Hero Route).
Major growth since late 2024
Hauler Hero has powered 35 million trash pickups so far.
Since late 2024, they've doubled their team size, revenue, and customer base—showing some serious momentum as they aim to modernize how cities handle waste.