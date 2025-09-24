How Modi government plans to support gaming, animation start-ups
What's the story
WaveX, a start-up accelerator platform, has announced the establishment of seven new incubation centers across India. The initiative is a collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and aims to support start-ups in animation, visual effects, gaming, and extended reality. The new centers will be set up at prestigious institutions including Indian Institute of Mass Communication campuses in Delhi, Jammu, Dhenkanal, Kottayam, and Amravati.
The new incubation centers will also be established at the Film and Television Institute of India in Pune and the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute in Kolkata. These facilities are in addition to an existing facility at the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai. The centers will offer start-ups access to advanced production, post-production, and game development editing/testing support.
Each incubation center will select 15 start-ups for its first batch. The monthly fee has been fixed at ₹8,500 plus GST with a focus on media, entertainment, and XR ventures. These facilities will permit start-ups to design, develop, and validate their content in film, gaming, and immersive media at global standards. Applications are now open at wavex.wavesbazaar.com.
The flagship IICT Incubator in Mumbai comes with world-class infrastructure and advanced equipment. It has an 8K Red Raptor Vista Vision camera, a 4K HDR preview theater with Dolby Atmos, Alienware workstations, photogrammetry systems, and professional sound and color-mix theaters. A virtual production stage with LED walls, 4K HDR edit suites, VR testing kits, and the latest gaming consoles are also available. Start-ups can access resources both on-site and through digital platforms.