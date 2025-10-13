Next Article
Wayve seeks $2B investment at $8B valuation
Business
Wayve, a British startup working on self-driving tech, is in talks with Microsoft and SoftBank for a possible $2 billion investment.
If this goes through, Wayve's valuation could jump to about $8 billion.
This follows NVIDIA's signing of a letter of intent in September 2025 for a potential $500 million investment—showing just how hot AI-powered mobility is right now.
Wayve's mission and funding history
Founded in 2017, Wayve builds scalable autonomous driving systems for busy city streets.
They're mainly active in the UK and US but are now expanding into Germany and Japan.
In 2024 alone, they raised over $1 billion—with SoftBank leading the charge and both NVIDIA and Uber backing them—to help grow their tech and global reach.