Wayve seeks $2B investment at $8B valuation Business Oct 13, 2025

Wayve, a British startup working on self-driving tech, is in talks with Microsoft and SoftBank for a possible $2 billion investment.

If this goes through, Wayve's valuation could jump to about $8 billion.

This follows NVIDIA's signing of a letter of intent in September 2025 for a potential $500 million investment—showing just how hot AI-powered mobility is right now.