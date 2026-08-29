Wealth Company Mutual Fund launches multi cap fund, 25% minimums

This fund is actively managed by Chinmay Sathe and looks for companies with strong leadership and growth potential, not just big names.

You can get started with as little as ₹1,000 (or minimum monthly SIP amount is ₹250), making it pretty accessible if you're new to investing.

As Founder, Managing Director, and CEO Madhu Lunawat puts it, the focus is on identifying businesses based on factors such as management quality, competitive strength, and scalability rather than market capitalisation alone.