Wealth Company Mutual Fund launches multi cap fund, 25% minimums
The Wealth Company Mutual Fund, part of Pantomath Group, has launched The Wealth Company Multi Cap Fund, an equity scheme that splits investments across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, with at least 25% in each.
The new fund offer is open from August 27 to September 10, and you can start regular investing from September 21.
Chinmay Sathe manages Multi Cap fund
This fund is actively managed by Chinmay Sathe and looks for companies with strong leadership and growth potential, not just big names.
You can get started with as little as ₹1,000 (or minimum monthly SIP amount is ₹250), making it pretty accessible if you're new to investing.
As Founder, Managing Director, and CEO Madhu Lunawat puts it, the focus is on identifying businesses based on factors such as management quality, competitive strength, and scalability rather than market capitalisation alone.