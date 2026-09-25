WEF finds India has strongest growth outlook among covered economies
Business
India has the strongest growth outlook among economies covered in the World Economic Forum report.
About 74% of top economists now expect strong or very strong growth in India next year, a big jump from earlier this year, thanks to solid domestic demand, even as higher energy prices remain a drag.
Forecasts show 6.7% India growth 2026-27
Nearly all economists (98%) see at least moderate growth for India, with forecasts pointing to a 6.7% boost in 2026-27.
Globally, economic vibes are improving: fewer experts expect weak conditions than just a few months ago.
Still, most say geopolitical conflicts keep things unpredictable, especially in Europe, where growth looks sluggish.