Weight-loss drugs are now legal in India, but there's a catch
India is seeing a big shift in how obesity is treated, thanks to the arrival of legal weight-loss meds like Mounjaro and Wegovy.
These drugs, once smuggled in, are now officially available and super popular—especially in cities like Delhi where Type 2 diabetes is common.
Demand has jumped five times since 2021 as more people look for effective solutions.
Indian companies gearing up to launch affordable alternatives
With the market expected to hit $1 billion soon, Indian companies like Cipla and Lupin are getting ready to launch cheaper versions of these medicines as patents expire next year.
Mankind Pharma is also working on an easy-to-distribute oral pill for rural areas, making weight-loss treatments more accessible than ever.