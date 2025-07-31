Weight-loss drugs are now legal in India, but there's a catch Business Jul 31, 2025

India is seeing a big shift in how obesity is treated, thanks to the arrival of legal weight-loss meds like Mounjaro and Wegovy.

These drugs, once smuggled in, are now officially available and super popular—especially in cities like Delhi where Type 2 diabetes is common.

Demand has jumped five times since 2021 as more people look for effective solutions.