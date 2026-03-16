How Wells Fargo is preparing its workforce for AI transition

As artificial intelligence (AI) technology continues to evolve, Wells Fargo is taking steps to prepare its workforce for the transition. Saul Van Beurden, the bank's head of AI and co-CEO of consumer banking and lending, recently told Business Insider that Wells Fargo is investing in AI literacy programs and demonstrations. The goal is to help employees adapt to changing roles in this rapidly evolving industry.

Learning commitment Shared accountability in adapting to AI technology Van Beurden stressed that Wells Fargo can't handle the transition alone. He highlighted the importance of employees taking responsibility for learning new skills. "You cannot deny things," he told Business Insider. "But how do you make it a thing where everybody has a role to play and takes their own accountability and responsibility?" This shows his belief in shared accountability in adapting to AI technology.

Integration plan Literacy programs and demos to inspire 'grassroots enthusiasm' To successfully integrate AI, Wells Fargo is relying on literacy programs and demos, among other initiatives. The aim of these efforts is to inspire "grassroots enthusiasm" among employees. Van Beurden said the ultimate goal at Wells Fargo is to make employees comfortable with AI technology so they can transition into new roles if their current ones change or stay competitive in the job market outside the bank.

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Personal usage Personal AI use important too, says Van Beurden Van Beurden also stressed that AI fluency starts outside the office. He is developing an agent to help him prepare his 2026 tax returns and thinks it's crucial for employees to leverage AI in their personal lives too. "It's really important to have that personal usage," he said, adding that understanding the power of what it can do is key.

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Cautionary note 'Stay cognitive' warning amid AI push Despite Wells Fargo's aggressive push toward AI, Van Beurden stressed the importance of "stay cognitive." He warned that over-reliance on AI could lead to letting the technology do all the thinking for us. He also suggested that while college students are tech-savvy, they should engage in activities like reading or playing chess to keep their minds sharp.