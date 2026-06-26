Welltower CEO Shankh Mitra becomes world's 2nd-highest-paid for 2025 $821 million Business Jun 26, 2026

Shankh Mitra, originally from Kolkata, just became the world's second-highest-paid CEO for 2025 with a massive $821 million pay package, almost all of it in long-term stock awards.

Since taking over as Welltower's CEO in 2020, he's helped the company grow steadily and deliver strong returns to investors, putting him right behind Elon Musk on the global earnings list.