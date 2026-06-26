Welltower CEO Shankh Mitra becomes world's 2nd-highest-paid for 2025 $821 million
Business
Shankh Mitra, originally from Kolkata, just became the world's second-highest-paid CEO for 2025 with a massive $821 million pay package, almost all of it in long-term stock awards.
Since taking over as Welltower's CEO in 2020, he's helped the company grow steadily and deliver strong returns to investors, putting him right behind Elon Musk on the global earnings list.
Mitra's rise from PwC to Welltower
Mitra studied engineering at Jadavpur University and earned an MBA from Columbia.
He started out at PwC before moving into real estate investing roles at top firms like Fidelity and Citadel.
Joining Welltower in 2016, he quickly rose to CEO and led the company into senior housing and health care spaces, driving its recent success.