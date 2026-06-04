WeRize secures $7 million from Sony Innovation Fund
Bengaluru's WeRize just scored $7 million in funding, led by Sony Innovation Fund. The cash will help them upgrade their AI tech and roll out more financial products: think mutual funds, bonds, credit cards, and housing loans.
Founded by Vishal Chopra and Himanshu Gupta (formerly of Lendingkart), WeRize focuses on making banking easier for people in smaller cities using a mix of local distributors and smart AI tools.
WeRize posts $65 million annualized gross revenue run rate
WeRize's platform connects banks, NBFCs, mutual funds, and insurers and is built using data collected from more than four million households across India.
As of March 2026, the company is seeing strong numbers: $65 million annualized gross revenue run rate and a pretax profit over $7 million.
CEO Chopra says it's tough but crucial to bring affordable financial products to India's 300 million underserved folks in small towns: this new funding is all about pushing that mission forward.