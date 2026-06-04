WeRize secures $7 million from Sony Innovation Fund

WeRize posts $65 million annualized gross revenue run rate

WeRize's platform connects banks, NBFCs, mutual funds, and insurers and is built using data collected from more than four million households across India.

As of March 2026, the company is seeing strong numbers: $65 million annualized gross revenue run rate and a pretax profit over $7 million.

CEO Chopra says it's tough but crucial to bring affordable financial products to India's 300 million underserved folks in small towns: this new funding is all about pushing that mission forward.