West Asia conflict and economic pressures slow India senior hiring
Hiring for top jobs in India has hit a slowdown, thanks to the ongoing West Asia conflict and rising economic pressures.
Sectors like FMCG, real estate, retail, and consumer durables are especially feeling the pinch.
Instead of hiring for growth, companies are mostly filling only essential or replacement roles right now.
Companies, candidates play safe in India
Rising costs, inflation, and a weaker rupee have made businesses extra cautious about adding new leaders.
Shiv Agrawal of ABC Consultants said demand for senior talent is down because of higher costs and less consumer spending.
Plus, with several IPO plans being deferred and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging austerity, both companies and candidates are playing it safe: many professionals aren't keen to switch jobs until things settle down.