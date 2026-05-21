West Asia conflict and economic pressures slow India senior hiring

Companies, candidates play safe in India

Rising costs, inflation, and a weaker rupee have made businesses extra cautious about adding new leaders.

Shiv Agrawal of ABC Consultants said demand for senior talent is down because of higher costs and less consumer spending.

Plus, with several IPO plans being deferred and Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging austerity, both companies and candidates are playing it safe: many professionals aren't keen to switch jobs until things settle down.