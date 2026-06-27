West Asia conflict hits India's semiconductor timelines, experts warn
Business
India's big plans to make its own semiconductors have hit a snag, thanks to supply chain chaos caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Some experts warn that pilot and mass production timelines for projects from Tata Electronics, CG Semi, and Micron could be pushed by six to 12 months because key materials like helium, bromine, copper, and special chemicals are not arriving on time.
Shipping blockades undercut India's chip supplies
Shipping blockades from places like Israel and Qatar have cut off essential supplies. Airlifting supplies helped for a bit, but is way too expensive for long-term needs.
On top of that, energy prices are up, and some advanced materials are still hard to get, making it even harder for India to stick to its chip-making timeline.