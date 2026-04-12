West Asia crisis lifts crude 23%, threatens India current-account deficit

Shipping and insurance raise growth risks

The report also flags rising shipping and insurance costs, which may further increase India's trade deficit.

There's concern for Indian workers in West Asia too; if their incomes drop, remittances back home could take a hit.

On the bright side, India's strong services sector might soften the blow.

But if tensions drag on, economic growth could slow from 7.1% to 6.8%, especially impacting manufacturing and construction jobs.