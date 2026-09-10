West Bengal mulls using 18 industrial parks for data centers
Business
West Bengal is making moves to join India's fast-growing data center scene, which is expected to jump from 1.6 gigawatts in mid-2026 to 6 gigawatts by 2029.
Right now, most of the action happens in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. These states hold about 75% of the country's capacity.
To catch up, West Bengal is considering allowing land in 18 industrial parks to be used for setting up data centers.
WBIDC land eyed for data centers
The state is eyeing unutilized land in 18 industrial parks owned by WBIDC for new data centers.
Officials are also considering allowing unused land in 18 industrial parks to be used for setting up data centers.