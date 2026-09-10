West Bengal mulls using 18 industrial parks for data centers

West Bengal is making moves to join India's fast-growing data center scene, which is expected to jump from 1.6 gigawatts in mid-2026 to 6 gigawatts by 2029.

Right now, most of the action happens in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. These states hold about 75% of the country's capacity.

To catch up, West Bengal is considering allowing land in 18 industrial parks to be used for setting up data centers.