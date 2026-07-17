WeWork India posts ₹4.30cr April-June 2026 loss as stock drops
Business
WeWork India's stock dropped 5.64% to ₹687 on Friday, right after the company announced a net loss of ₹4.30 crore for April-June 2026.
That's a big turnaround from last quarter's ₹66 crore profit, showing how rising costs are making things tough, even for one of India's top coworking brands.
WeWork India expenses rose to ₹704.77cr
The main reason for the loss? Operational expenses shot up to ₹704.77 crore compared to ₹559.46 crore last year.
Revenue dipped slightly this quarter, landing at ₹684 crore versus ₹696 crore previously.
Still, total income grew to ₹700.74 crore from last year's ₹545.71 crore, so there's some positive movement despite the challenges.