WeWork India Q4 FY26 net profit up 141.9% to 79.6cr

WeWork India adds 48,000 desks

The company added around 48,000 new desks during FY26 (April 2025-March 2026) (their best yet), with over half snapped up by existing clients.

By March, WeWork India was running 76 centers across eight cities and grew its member base by 31% to over 110,000 people.

CEO Karan Virwani credits strong occupancy rates and premium offerings for the steady rise.

Investors seem happy too: shares jumped nearly 18%, closing at ₹574.65.