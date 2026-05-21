WeWork India quarterly revenue up 29% to ₹696cr, profits ₹66cr
Business
WeWork India just wrapped up a strong quarter, with revenue jumping 29% year over year to ₹696 crore and profits rose by around 80% to ₹66 crore.
The company's flexible workspace model seems to be paying off, showing solid demand even as work styles keep changing.
WeWork India FY2026 revenue up 25.2%
Looking at the full year, WeWork India's revenue climbed 25.2% to ₹2,440 crore.
Their total assets grew by over ₹1,700 crore, ending FY2026 at ₹7,092 crore.
Operating cash flow improved too, reaching ₹1,734 crore.
As of 1:45pm shares were trading at ₹531.60 with a market cap of around ₹6,688 crore, so investors are clearly noticing the momentum.