WeWork India shares jump 20% to ₹585 after Q4 FY2026
WeWork India's shares shot up 20% to ₹585 after a standout Q4 for FY2026.
The company's revenue climbed 28.6% year-on-year to ₹709.9 crore, and profit after tax soared 141.9% to ₹79.6 crore with an improved margin of 11.2%.
For the full year, revenue hit ₹2,477.4 crore and profits more than doubled: clear signs things are looking up.
WeWork India EBITDA up 42.8% ₹164.7cr
WeWork India boosted its EBITDA by 42.8% year-on-year to ₹164.7 crore, with margins rising too, and flipped from a net debt of ₹215.3 crore last year to a net debt negative position of -₹11.7 crore now, a huge financial comeback.
CEO Karan Virwani credited disciplined pricing and high occupancy for the results, saying, "We enter FY27 from the strongest opening position in our history, with deep demand visibility, strong operating leverage, and growing confidence in the long-term monetisation potential of the platform we are building," and sounded confident about keeping the momentum going.