WeWork India shares jump 20% to ₹585 after Q4 FY2026

WeWork India EBITDA up 42.8% ₹164.7cr

WeWork India boosted its EBITDA by 42.8% year-on-year to ₹164.7 crore, with margins rising too, and flipped from a net debt of ₹215.3 crore last year to a net debt negative position of -₹11.7 crore now, a huge financial comeback.

CEO Karan Virwani credited disciplined pricing and high occupancy for the results, saying, "We enter FY27 from the strongest opening position in our history, with deep demand visibility, strong operating leverage, and growing confidence in the long-term monetisation potential of the platform we are building," and sounded confident about keeping the momentum going.