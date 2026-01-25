Budget 2026: Vedanta seeks incentives for low-grade iron ore processing

Vedanta 's iron ore mining division, Sesa Goa, has urged the Indian government to incentivize low-grade iron ore beneficiation in Union Budget 2026 . The company believes that targeted policy support and infrastructure investment are key to making this process economically viable and expanding the sector. The process of low-grade iron ore beneficiation improves the quality of poor-quality ores by removing impurities such as silica, alumina, and phosphorus.

Economic impact Beneficiation could secure domestic supply and boost revenue India's steel demand is expected to hit 300 million tons by 2030. The beneficiation of low-grade reserves could ensure domestic supply security, create jobs, and add billions to government revenues through increased mining and exports. Currently, higher-grade ore meets domestic needs but low-grade stockpiles remain untapped due to policy hurdles like duties and regulatory delays.

Untapped resources India has a massive low-grade iron ore inventory India has an estimated 300 million tons of low-grade iron ore at mine heads, which remains underutilized due to high upfront costs for beneficiation plants and supporting infrastructure. "There is a very urgent need to bring some kind of beneficial duty structure or incentive structure to beneficiate this material," said Sesa Goa CEO Navin Jaju.

