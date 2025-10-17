Next Article
Whirlpool of India's stock jumps 8% on new licensing agreements
Whirlpool of India's stock soared 8% to ₹1,342 on Friday, October 17, 2024, after news broke about fresh licensing agreements with its global parent.
Over 2.2 million shares changed hands—clearly, investors were paying attention.
The new deals lock in exclusive rights for Whirlpool of India to use the brand and tap into its parent's technology and support until 2029.
This replaces the old yearly contracts, giving the company more stability for future plans.
With these long-term agreements, Whirlpool can bring better tech and stronger branding to Indian customers.
That's a big deal for a company that's had a rough year on the stock market—investors are hoping this marks a fresh start.