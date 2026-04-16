White House denies seeking Iran ceasefire, Leavitt says talks possible
Business
The White House has shot down rumors that the US asked for a ceasefire in its conflict with Iran.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the reports "wrong," but did share that a second round of negotiations with Iran is in the works and things seem to be going well: new talks might even happen in Pakistan.
Vedanta Chhattisgarh blast kills 20
Leavitt also stressed that the US stands by its allies in the region and wants Iran to be held accountable, especially as tensions rise over nuclear issues and support for militant groups.
Meanwhile, in India, a tragic explosion at Vedanta's Chhattisgarh power plant claimed 20 lives. Investigations are underway.
Plus, several Indian states are facing heatwave alerts while heavy rain is expected in the northeast.