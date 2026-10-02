Who is Anup Bagchi, HDFC Bank's new CEO?

Bagchi has previously worked at ICICI Bank, where he headed retail and wholesale banking.

His appointment as Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank comes at a crucial time as the stock faces intensive selling pressure amid broader market slumps, leadership transitions, and margin concerns.

HDFC Bank had submitted two names to the RBI for the role: Bagchi and Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha, as mandated by regulatory norms requiring at least two candidates.