Who is Anup Bagchi, HDFC Bank's new CEO?
What's the story
HDFC Bank, India's leading private lender, has appointed Anup Bagchi as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a three-year term. The appointment comes after approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Bagchi is currently the Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and will take over from Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose term ends on October 26.
Professional background
Bagchi's banking experience and leadership roles
Bagchi has previously worked at ICICI Bank, where he headed retail and wholesale banking.
His appointment as Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank comes at a crucial time as the stock faces intensive selling pressure amid broader market slumps, leadership transitions, and margin concerns.
HDFC Bank had submitted two names to the RBI for the role: Bagchi and Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha, as mandated by regulatory norms requiring at least two candidates.
Transition period
Bagchi brings over 3 decades of experience
Bagchi brings over three decades of experience across banking, capital markets, wealth management, and insurance, having been with the ICICI Group since 1992.
He holds an engineering degree from IIT Kanpur and a management degree from IIM Bangalore.
Jagdishan, the outgoing MD and CEO of HDFC Bank, had informed the bank's board on August 29 that he would not be seeking reappointment.