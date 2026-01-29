Who is V Anantha Nageswaran, man behind India's budget math
V Anantha Nageswaran, India's Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), will be instrumental in shaping the Union Budget 2026-27. The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. As CEA, Nageswaran's office plays a critical role in setting the macroeconomic framework for the budget by forecasting growth, assessing global risks, and analyzing sectoral trends.
Responsibilities
The CEA's office not only sets the macroeconomic framework but also advises the finance minister on fiscal policy, economic reforms, and overall financial strategy. Nageswaran took over as India's 18th CEA on January 28, 2022, succeeding Krishnamurthy Subramanian. Before his current role, he was a writer, author, teacher, and consultant with extensive experience in business schools and management institutes in India and Singapore.
Education
Nageswaran has served as the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a Distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University. He was also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister from 2019-2021. Nageswaran holds a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM Ahmedabad and a PhD from the University of Massachusetts.
Global exposure
Along with his academic achievements, Nageswaran has also worked with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group. His extensive experience in these global financial institutions adds to his expertise in economic policy-making. This international exposure further strengthens his role as CEA, where he will guide India's fiscal policy decisions for the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27.