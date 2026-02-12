Why airlines are opposing DGCA's cabin crew fatigue rules

India's leading airlines, IndiGo and Air India , have requested the government to reconsider its proposed fatigue management norms for cabin crew. The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents these carriers, has warned that the new rules could disrupt flight schedules and limit growth prospects. The request comes after IndiGo canceled around 4,500 flights in December due to poor planning for new pilot fatigue management regulations.

Rule details Proposed rules to enhance crew well-being The proposed cabin crew rules, introduced in October, suggest increasing the minimum weekly rest period from 36 hours to 48. They also propose extending work limits for night operations and providing each flight attendant with their own hotel room during layovers. This is not a requirement under international aviation regulations but is common among airlines outside India despite being more expensive.

Concerns raised Constraints at airports due to limited hotel inventory In its letter, the FIA contended that mandating single-room occupancy could create constraints at several domestic and international airports due to limited hotel inventory. This could lead to crew being accommodated at distant or sub-optimal locations. The proposed rules are intended to "enhance safety of operations," with a focus on improving rest quality and managing fatigue.

Growth impact FIA letter sent to DGCA The FIA has argued that the proposed fatigue management norms could "severely" limit long-term growth expansion and reduce the competitiveness of Indian airlines in the global market. The letter was sent to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). There is no fixed timeline for implementing these rules, and IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet have also remained silent on this matter.

