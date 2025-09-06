Apple sued by authors for using books to train AI

Apple has been slapped with a lawsuit by authors Grady Hendrix and Jennifer Roberson, who allege that the tech giant illegally used their copyrighted books to train its artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The class action suit was filed in Northern California's federal court and accuses Apple of copying protected works without consent, credit, or compensation.

Profit accusation Apple allegedly used copyrighted works without permission The lawsuit claims that Apple has not made any effort to compensate the authors for their contributions to this "potentially lucrative venture." The plaintiffs allege that a known collection of pirated books was used by Apple to train its "OpenELM" large language models. Both Hendrix and Roberson have claimed their works were part of this pirated dataset.

Legal silence Both sides yet to comment on the lawsuit Apple and the plaintiffs' lawyers have yet to comment on the lawsuit. This case is just one of many similar ones from authors, news outlets, and others accusing major tech companies of infringing legal protections for their works. The growing number of such cases highlights a larger issue in the tech industry over intellectual property rights in the age of artificial intelligence.