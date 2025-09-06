India's electronics industry booming; exports have jumped 8 times

India now makes every part of its electronics

Exports from the electronics sector have jumped eight times over the same period, showing how much India is stepping up globally.

The minister also shared that recent GST changes will make essential gadgets more affordable, nudging people toward Indian-made tech.

Plus, India now manufactures every part of its electronic products—including mobile phone glass and chips—with a new Haryana plant set to produce 20 crore battery packs for local demand.