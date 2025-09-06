India's electronics industry booming; exports have jumped 8 times
India's electronics industry has seriously leveled up—growing six times in the past 11 years and now valued at ₹11.5 lakh crore, according to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
This boom has also created 25 lakh jobs.
Vaishnaw credits government initiatives and is encouraging everyone to pick 'Swadeshi' (locally made) products to help India become more self-reliant.
India now makes every part of its electronics
Exports from the electronics sector have jumped eight times over the same period, showing how much India is stepping up globally.
The minister also shared that recent GST changes will make essential gadgets more affordable, nudging people toward Indian-made tech.
Plus, India now manufactures every part of its electronic products—including mobile phone glass and chips—with a new Haryana plant set to produce 20 crore battery packs for local demand.