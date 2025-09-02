Next Article
Why are Infosys shares falling despite stellar FY25 results?
Infosys shares slipped 0.67% to ₹1,489.30 on Tuesday morning, even though the company just posted impressive results: FY25 revenue hit ₹162,990 crore with a net profit of ₹26,750 crore.
Just last quarter (Q1FY25), they brought in ₹42,279 crore. So, the drop isn't about weak performance.
Strategic partnerships and employee benefits
Recently, Infosys teamed up with Mastercard (August 2025) to make cross-border payments smoother and boost tech-driven customer experiences—a pretty forward-looking move.
Plus, they showed some love to employees by granting new ESOPs at the end of August 2025, highlighting their focus on good governance and rewarding talent.