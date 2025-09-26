Why are oil PSUs valued like loss-making startups? Union minister
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is puzzled by the low market value of state-run oil giants like Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL—even though they've earned a massive ₹2.5 lakh crore in profits over the past six years.
He pointed out that these companies are being valued on par with loss-making startups like Swiggy and Zomato.
While the government isn't planning to fully sell them off, it may look at selling small stakes to improve how these companies run and to increase efficiency.
LPG subsidy losses will be recovered soon, says Puri
Puri emphasized that these oil firms aren't "family businesses"—they're professionally managed and pay steady dividends.
Last year, they made up 3.3% of all corporate profits in India but still have a market value under 1%.
To keep things transparent, Indian Oil will now report its refining margins like private sector rivals.
Puri also reassured everyone that LPG subsidy losses will be recovered soon, and ethanol blending will stay at 20%, so no worries for your engines.