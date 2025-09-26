Why are oil PSUs valued like loss-making startups? Union minister Business Sep 26, 2025

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is puzzled by the low market value of state-run oil giants like Indian Oil, HPCL, and BPCL—even though they've earned a massive ₹2.5 lakh crore in profits over the past six years.

He pointed out that these companies are being valued on par with loss-making startups like Swiggy and Zomato.

While the government isn't planning to fully sell them off, it may look at selling small stakes to improve how these companies run and to increase efficiency.