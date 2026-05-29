Why Coffee Day shares surged 20% today

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises, the parent company of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), hit the 20% upper circuit limit today to reach ₹34.78 on Nifty . The surge comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his resignation and paved the way for new leadership in the state. Reports suggest that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to succeed him as per Congress high command's directions.

Familial connections Shivakumar's close ties with the CCD family Shivakumar's close ties with the CCD family through marriage have also fueled speculation. His daughter, Aisshwarya, is married to Amartya Hegde, son of late CCD founder VG Siddhartha. This connection could further strengthen the bond between the new leadership and Coffee Day Enterprises.

Financial recovery Recent financial turnaround boosts investor sentiment In March 2026, Coffee Day Enterprise engineered a massive turnaround in Q4FY26, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹132.07 crore—a sharp recovery from the ₹114.16 crore net loss recorded in the same period last year. Driving this comeback was a steady revenue growth, with consolidated operations climbing 4.6% year-on-year to ₹280.51 crore, up from ₹268.03 crore in Q4FY25.

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Brand evolution CCD's journey from youth favorite to current financial challenges Founded in 1996 by Siddhartha in Bengaluru, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) quickly became a youth favorite with its tagline "a lot can happen over coffee." However, the company has faced financial uncertainties and challenges over the years. Aggressive expansion into cafes, real estate, and tech ventures led to major financial issues during 2017-2018.

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