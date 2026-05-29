Why Coffee Day shares surged 20% today
What's the story
Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises, the parent company of Cafe Coffee Day (CCD), hit the 20% upper circuit limit today to reach ₹34.78 on Nifty. The surge comes after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced his resignation and paved the way for new leadership in the state. Reports suggest that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is likely to succeed him as per Congress high command's directions.
Familial connections
Shivakumar's close ties with the CCD family
Shivakumar's close ties with the CCD family through marriage have also fueled speculation. His daughter, Aisshwarya, is married to Amartya Hegde, son of late CCD founder VG Siddhartha. This connection could further strengthen the bond between the new leadership and Coffee Day Enterprises.
Financial recovery
Recent financial turnaround boosts investor sentiment
In March 2026, Coffee Day Enterprise engineered a massive turnaround in Q4FY26, posting a consolidated net profit of ₹132.07 crore—a sharp recovery from the ₹114.16 crore net loss recorded in the same period last year. Driving this comeback was a steady revenue growth, with consolidated operations climbing 4.6% year-on-year to ₹280.51 crore, up from ₹268.03 crore in Q4FY25.
Brand evolution
CCD's journey from youth favorite to current financial challenges
Founded in 1996 by Siddhartha in Bengaluru, Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) quickly became a youth favorite with its tagline "a lot can happen over coffee." However, the company has faced financial uncertainties and challenges over the years. Aggressive expansion into cafes, real estate, and tech ventures led to major financial issues during 2017-2018.
Tragic loss
Founder Siddhartha's death and its aftermath
The untimely demise of CCD founder Siddhartha in 2019 after going missing near the Netravati River shocked the business community. He had written a letter to the board and employees, detailing the immense financial pressure on him. Following his death, concerns over CCD's future led to a decline in its shares. The management then took steps like debt reduction, asset sales, and operational restructuring to stabilize both the company and its brand image.