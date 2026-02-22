Why Donald Trump is suing JPMorgan Chase

The case also brings 'debanking' into spotlight

This case spotlights ongoing debates about "debanking" — when banks close accounts over reputational or legal risks.

JPMorgan insists politics had nothing to do with it, stating, "JPMorgan Chase does not close accounts for political or religious reasons."

Still, Trump's team calls it unfair and an abuse of financial power.

The story also connects to wider concerns about banks' influence over who gets access to financial services, especially after high-profile controversies like this one.