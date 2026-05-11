EV stocks soar as Modi calls for fuel conservation

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) makers such as JBM Auto, Ola Electric Mobility, Ather Energy, and Olectra Greentech rose sharply today. The surge came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel and use public transport more amid the ongoing West Asia crisis. JBM Auto's share price jumped by up to 7.26%, while Ola Electric 's shares surged by 4.49%.

Market reaction PM's speech in Telangana PM Modi's speech in Hyderabad emphasized the need to use petrol, diesel, and gas judiciously. He said, "We must make efforts to use only as much as is needed to save foreign currency and reduce the adverse effects of the war." This appeal directly impacted EV stocks with Ather Energy's stock price spiking by 5.6% and Olectra Greentech shares rallying by 4.9%.

Economic implications Impact of US-Iran war on crude oil prices The ongoing US-Iran war in the Middle East has sent crude oil prices soaring, raising concerns over inflation and a potential widening of India's import bill. A 10% rise in crude prices could increase inflation by 50 basis points and lower growth by 15 basis points, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had said earlier. Today, brent crude futures jumped 4.22% to $105.56 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate was at $100.00 a barrel, up 4.80%.

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