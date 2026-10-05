Why HDFC Bank stock fell over 2% after CEO appointment
What's the story
HDFC Bank's shares fell by over 2% on Monday, despite the announcement of Anup Bagchi as the new CEO. The veteran banker will be the first outsider to lead India's largest private lender. He succeeds Sashidhar Jagdishan, who chose not to seek reappointment after his second three-year term ends in late October.
Market reaction
HDFC Bank loses ₹25,258 crore in market cap
HDFC Bank's shares, which have the biggest weight on the Nifty 50 index, closed 2.3% lower at ₹704.8 per share.
This resulted in a loss of ₹25,258 crore in market capitalization, while the benchmark index rose by 0.6%.
The stock had gained nearly 1.8% soon after opening bell.
Expert opinions
Analysts divided on Bagchi's immediate impact
While many brokerages have endorsed Bagchi's appointment as a move that 'resolves leadership overhang,' some analysts caution it may take time for him to settle in.
"He would first need to rebuild the team, and over the longer term, he could bring fresh ideas and help ease governance concerns," Anand Dama, head BFSI analyst at Nuvama told Reuters.
Career background
Who is Anup Bagchi?
Bagchi, who is currently the CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, has held senior positions at ICICI Bank.
He has led retail and wholesale banking businesses and was the head of ICICI Securities for six years.
At 56, he still has a long way to go before hitting the RBI-mandated retirement age of 70 for bank CEOs.
Business outlook
HDFC Bank's recent performance
HDFC Bank recently reported an 18.8% jump in deposits and a 16.3% rise in gross advances as of September-end.
"While the provisional data and appointment of an outsider CEO were positive, investors may be pricing in a period of clean-up and operational changes before growth accelerates," Neeraj Dewan, an independent analyst, told Reuters.
Stock analysis
Analysts remain hopeful about HDFC Bank's future
HDFC Bank's stock now trades at a 25% discount to ICICI on a price-to-adjusted book value basis, and is down nearly 31% since it hit a record high in 2025.
Despite these challenges, analysts remain optimistic about HDFC Bank's future under Bagchi's leadership.
Bernstein analysts said Bagchi "has an opportunity to start with a relatively clean slate and reset both the narrative around the bank's performance and investor expectations."