Why health insurance will soon become cheaper in India

Even with a small premium hike, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities say the total cost of health insurance could drop by around 12-15%. So, you might end up paying less overall—making it easier for more people to get covered.

Insurers will still pay GST on some business costs

Insurers still pay GST on some business costs but can't claim those taxes back under the new rules.

The slight increase in premiums helps them balance things out.

For most of us, though, this change could mean more affordable health insurance from September 22, 2025.