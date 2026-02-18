Why Indian company is suing US AI firm Anthropic
A Belagavi-based tech firm, Anthropic Softwares, has taken US AI company Anthropic PBC to the Belagavi commercial court, claiming the American brand is copying its name and confusing users.
The Indian company wants the court to block Anthropic PBC's India-facing services and is asking for ₹1 crore in damages.
The drama kicked off when the Indian firm sued for trademark infringement.
After Anthropic PBC skipped a court date on February 16, 2026 (despite earlier summons), the judge sent fresh notices to their new Bengaluru office.
The local company says it's been using "Anthropic" since 2017 and now feels pushed aside online by the bigger US player.
The case is moving ahead, with more hearings coming up.