Why Indian company is suing US AI firm Anthropic

The drama kicked off when the Indian firm sued for trademark infringement.

After Anthropic PBC skipped a court date on February 16, 2026 (despite earlier summons), the judge sent fresh notices to their new Bengaluru office.

The local company says it's been using "Anthropic" since 2017 and now feels pushed aside online by the bigger US player.

The case is moving ahead, with more hearings coming up.