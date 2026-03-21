Why India's IDBI Bank privatization plan just hit a wall Business Mar 21, 2026

The government's plan to privatize IDBI Bank just got delayed: none of the bids met the minimum price they wanted.

The plan was first announced in the 2016 Budget, and the divestment process has been ongoing since 2016; the government and LIC have been trying to sell off most of their shares (60.7%), but with offers coming in too low, they've now scrapped all bids.