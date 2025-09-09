Why is Syngene International's share price falling? Business Sep 09, 2025

Syngene International's shares dropped by 2.69% on Tuesday, making it among the losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.

But here's the twist: the company actually posted solid growth this quarter—Q1 FY25 revenue jumped to ₹874.5 crore (up from ₹789.7 crore last year), and net profit also rose to ₹86.7 crore.