Why is Syngene International's share price falling?
Syngene International's shares dropped by 2.69% on Tuesday, making it among the losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
But here's the twist: the company actually posted solid growth this quarter—Q1 FY25 revenue jumped to ₹874.5 crore (up from ₹789.7 crore last year), and net profit also rose to ₹86.7 crore.
Annual performance and dividend details
For the year ending March 2025, Syngene's annual revenue climbed to ₹3,642.4 crore (a nice bump from last year), though net profit dipped slightly to ₹496.2 crore.
The company keeps things low-risk with minimal debt and a strong liquidity position, plus it rewarded shareholders with a final dividend of ₹1.25 per share in June.