Mukesh Ambani to meet Trump, discuss India-US trade talks
Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries, is meeting US President Donald Trump on September 12, hoping to get stuck India-US trade talks moving again.
The negotiations have hit a wall over tariffs on things like farm goods and tech equipment, after the US slapped a 50% tariff on Indian exports in August.
Ambani's connections with US political parties could help
Ambani's strong connections with both major US political parties could give him some extra influence at the table.
India's Commerce Minister wants a deal with the US by November and is also working on agreements with Europe.
Ivanka Trump is expected to help move these discussions forward too.