Eternal's stock dips on mixed quarterly report
Eternal's stock slipped 1.21% to ₹325.65 on Tuesday after their latest quarterly report landed with mixed signals.
While revenue for April-June 2025 jumped to ₹7,167 crore (up from ₹4,206 crore last year), profits tumbled hard—from ₹253 crore down to just ₹25 crore.
Long-term story looks strong
Even with this rough quarter, Eternal's long-term story looks strong: annual revenue soared from about ₹2,000 crore in 2021 to over ₹20,000 crore by 2025, and yearly profit reached ₹527 crore.
Just last month, they scored three new orders in Bengaluru and launched Blinkit Foods Limited as a new subsidiary—showing they're still betting big on expansion even when profits wobble.