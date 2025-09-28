Why is your tax refund delayed? Know the reasons
Filed your Income Tax Return this year and still haven't seen that refund hit your account?
Usually, refunds show up 20-45 days after verification, but things can get delayed if there are any errors or mismatches in your details.
The Centralized Processing Centre checks everything, so even small discrepancies can slow things down.
Reasons for delay
The most common holdup is incorrect bank account info—if the details don't match, your refund won't go through.
Other reasons include mismatched PAN or IFSC codes, or old tax issues that haven't been sorted out.
You can track your refund status easily on the Income Tax e-filing portal or NSDL website.
If it's delayed for a long time, remember you're entitled to interest under Section 244A—so double-check those details next time to avoid the wait!