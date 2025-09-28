Why is your tax refund delayed? Know the reasons

Reasons for delay

The most common holdup is incorrect bank account info—if the details don't match, your refund won't go through.

Other reasons include mismatched PAN or IFSC codes, or old tax issues that haven't been sorted out.

You can track your refund status easily on the Income Tax e-filing portal or NSDL website.

If it's delayed for a long time, remember you're entitled to interest under Section 244A—so double-check those details next time to avoid the wait!